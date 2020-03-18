Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys Shares of 56,418 Pra Group Inc (NASDAQ:PRAA)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Pra Group Inc (NASDAQ:PRAA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 56,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,033,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.12% of Pra Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its stake in Pra Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 748,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,165,000 after acquiring an additional 12,803 shares during the last quarter. Torray LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pra Group by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Torray LLC now owns 26,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pra Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 73,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,670,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pra Group in the fourth quarter worth $2,226,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pra Group by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 3,495 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PRAA shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pra Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pra Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th.

Shares of Pra Group stock opened at $30.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Pra Group Inc has a 1-year low of $25.56 and a 1-year high of $39.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.29.

Pra Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.10. Pra Group had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The business had revenue of $269.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. Pra Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Pra Group Inc will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas and Europe. It is involved in the acquisition of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit grantors, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

