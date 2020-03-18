Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Cuts Position in Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its position in Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) by 34.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,873 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 20,103 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Cimarex Energy were worth $1,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners raised its position in Cimarex Energy by 16.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,128,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $389,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,738 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 4.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,840,318 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $279,985,000 after acquiring an additional 259,351 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,004,838 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $105,233,000 after acquiring an additional 407,565 shares during the period. Equity Investment Corp increased its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 826,786 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $43,398,000 after acquiring an additional 60,056 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 813,562 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $42,704,000 after acquiring an additional 40,053 shares during the period. 95.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of XEC stock opened at $13.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.26. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 1.57. Cimarex Energy Co has a 12 month low of $12.51 and a 12 month high of $72.91.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.06). Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.97% and a negative net margin of 8.80%. The firm had revenue of $657.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cimarex Energy Co will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This is an increase from Cimarex Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.94%.

In other Cimarex Energy news, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $137,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Harold R. Logan, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.72 per share, with a total value of $65,440.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $365,024.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 24,971 shares of company stock valued at $440,279 in the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on XEC. BMO Capital Markets raised Cimarex Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine lowered Cimarex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cowen raised Cimarex Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Cimarex Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.61.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

