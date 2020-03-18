Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $2.03 Million Stock Position in Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 49.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,622 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,182 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Docusign were worth $2,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Docusign during the fourth quarter worth $234,000. Doheny Asset Management CA acquired a new position in Docusign in the fourth quarter valued at about $619,000. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in Docusign by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 39,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 8,762 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Docusign by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 427,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,711,000 after purchasing an additional 28,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Docusign by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,300,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,351,000 after purchasing an additional 191,045 shares in the last quarter. 80.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Docusign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Docusign from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine raised Docusign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Docusign from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Docusign from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.40.

Docusign stock opened at $70.94 on Wednesday. Docusign Inc has a 12-month low of $43.13 and a 12-month high of $92.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.31. The stock has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a PE ratio of -60.12 and a beta of 1.03.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. Docusign had a negative return on equity of 26.76% and a negative net margin of 21.39%. The firm had revenue of $274.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Docusign Inc will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.96, for a total transaction of $153,920.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 477,339 shares in the company, valued at $36,736,009.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Kirsten O. Wolberg sold 7,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $701,053.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 145,786 shares in the company, valued at $12,974,954. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,542,861 shares of company stock worth $116,013,142. Company insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

