Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Invests $1.96 Million in Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 92,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,964,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Valvoline by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 838,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,962,000 after acquiring an additional 24,376 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new stake in Valvoline in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $596,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Valvoline by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,009,644 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,617,000 after acquiring an additional 105,490 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Valvoline by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 364,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,795,000 after acquiring an additional 91,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in Valvoline by 254.6% in the fourth quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 49,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 35,706 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

VVV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Valvoline from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Valvoline from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.14.

In related news, SVP Frances E. Lockwood sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $57,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,617. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VVV opened at $13.14 on Wednesday. Valvoline Inc has a twelve month low of $12.08 and a twelve month high of $23.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.49 and its 200-day moving average is $21.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.86.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 110.76% and a net margin of 9.34%. The company had revenue of $607.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Valvoline’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Valvoline Inc will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.113 per share. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Valvoline’s payout ratio is 32.37%.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline Inc manufactures and markets engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Core North America, Quick Lubes, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

