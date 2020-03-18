Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Invests $1.98 Million in Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 32,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,975,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% during the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 3,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 158,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,466,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 212,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,716,000 after buying an additional 2,456 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 194,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,643,000 after buying an additional 15,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $16,176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, Director Joseph Klein III sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total transaction of $61,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $846,567.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 3,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.60, for a total value of $231,367.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,055 shares of company stock valued at $303,660. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IONS stock opened at $44.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 9.97 and a quick ratio of 9.90. Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1-year low of $41.55 and a 1-year high of $86.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.43.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $494.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.05 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 26.09%. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 157.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IONS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.43.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults.

