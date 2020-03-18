Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Invests $2.05 Million in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,592 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,049,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.12% of Cavco Industries at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 3,906 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Cavco Industries by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 157,897 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,850,000 after purchasing an additional 6,945 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Cavco Industries by 99.0% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 81,016 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,829,000 after purchasing an additional 40,312 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Cavco Industries by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,406 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Cavco Industries by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,836 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,485,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304 shares in the last quarter. 93.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CVCO. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cavco Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Cavco Industries from $192.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd.

Shares of CVCO opened at $122.48 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $211.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.43. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.00 and a 52 week high of $236.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The construction company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.24. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The firm had revenue of $273.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Cavco Industries Company Profile

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco Homes, Fleetwood Homes, Palm Harbor Homes, Fairmont Homes, Friendship Homes, Chariot Eagle, and Lexington Home brands.

