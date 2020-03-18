Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Invests $2.05 Million in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 27,865 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,053,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.05% of Thor Industries as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of THO. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Thor Industries by 296.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 634,435 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,934,000 after buying an additional 474,335 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Thor Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $13,411,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Thor Industries by 1,146.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 236,370 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,560,000 after buying an additional 217,408 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Thor Industries by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,214,715 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,241,000 after buying an additional 187,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Thor Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $12,079,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on THO. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $95.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.40.

NYSE THO opened at $40.35 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.61. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.66 and a 52-week high of $89.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.87.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The construction company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.10). Thor Industries had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 2.28%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Thor Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

Thor Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, Basecamp, and Nest travel trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

