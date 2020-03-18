Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Invests $2.16 Million in Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (NASDAQ:KALU)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (NASDAQ:KALU) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 19,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,158,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.12% of Kaiser Aluminum as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 4,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 5.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 1.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,467,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,393,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 60,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,659,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Kaiser Aluminum alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ KALU opened at $70.87 on Wednesday. Kaiser Aluminum Corp. has a 12-month low of $68.03 and a 12-month high of $117.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 4.58 and a quick ratio of 3.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.62.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.04. Kaiser Aluminum had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The company had revenue of $369.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Kaiser Aluminum Corp. will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KALU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

In other Kaiser Aluminum news, CEO Jack A. Hockema sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.14, for a total value of $1,264,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Kaiser Aluminum

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

Further Reading: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Kaiser Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaiser Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.