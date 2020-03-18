Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Makes New $2.08 Million Investment in Hub Group Inc (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Hub Group Inc (NASDAQ:HUBG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 40,776 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,075,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.12% of Hub Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HUBG. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hub Group in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Hub Group by 51.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,352 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hub Group by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,459 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Hub Group by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,115 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donald L. Hagan LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hub Group in the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

HUBG has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hub Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Hub Group in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Hub Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Hub Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.89.

Shares of HUBG stock opened at $41.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.61. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.50. Hub Group Inc has a 12 month low of $36.51 and a 12 month high of $60.42.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $900.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $930.88 million. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The company’s revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hub Group Inc will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

About Hub Group

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, trucking, truck brokerage, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances.

