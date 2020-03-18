Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Makes New $2.12 Million Investment in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 96,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,122,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.08% of Piedmont Office Realty Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the third quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PDM. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.67.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock opened at $17.55 on Wednesday. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.78 and a 52-week high of $24.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.68 and a 200-day moving average of $21.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $134.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.23 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 43.00% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 46.93%.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties in select sub-markets located primarily within eight major U.S. office markets. Its geographically-diversified, almost $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet.

