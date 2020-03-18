Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Makes New Investment in Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE:SF)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE:SF) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 34,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,052,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,912,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,989,000 after purchasing an additional 137,057 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 2.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,492,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,625,000 after purchasing an additional 33,259 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 29.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 394,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,618,000 after purchasing an additional 88,974 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 144.8% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 249,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,321,000 after purchasing an additional 147,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 245,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,869,000 after purchasing an additional 62,499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

SF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Stifel Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.75.

In related news, insider Victor Nesi sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total transaction of $243,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 173,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,285,697.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James M. Oates sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $619,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $584,875.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,053 shares of company stock valued at $1,718,205 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SF opened at $39.63 on Wednesday. Stifel Financial Corp has a 1-year low of $35.12 and a 1-year high of $69.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.00.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.27. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The business had revenue of $944.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $857.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is a boost from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.15%.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

