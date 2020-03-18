Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases New Stake in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 43,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.12% of Dril-Quip as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Dril-Quip in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Dril-Quip in the third quarter valued at about $113,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Dril-Quip by 108.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,552 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Dril-Quip by 142.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Wealth Management acquired a new position in Dril-Quip in the fourth quarter valued at about $309,000.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Dril-Quip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Dril-Quip in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded Dril-Quip from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday. Capital One Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Dril-Quip in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Dril-Quip from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $48.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.88.

Dril-Quip stock opened at $36.45 on Wednesday. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.91 and a 12-month high of $56.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 465.29 and a beta of 1.60.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $108.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.53 million. Dril-Quip had a return on equity of 0.29% and a net margin of 0.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Dril-Quip Profile

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services onshore and offshore drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific.

