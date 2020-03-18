Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases Shares of 12,040 Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,986,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COHR. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coherent in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,755,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Coherent during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,592,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Coherent by 146.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 68,446 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $11,382,000 after buying an additional 40,628 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coherent by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 508,302 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $84,556,000 after buying an additional 32,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Coherent by 134.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 57,291 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,807,000 after buying an additional 32,886 shares in the last quarter. 99.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coherent alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Coherent from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on shares of Coherent in a report on Monday, February 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Coherent in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Coherent from to in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Coherent from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coherent has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.67.

In related news, Director Stephen A. Skaggs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.23, for a total transaction of $75,615.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,892,492.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Stewart Sobey sold 4,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.19, for a total value of $841,262.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,624 shares of company stock worth $1,498,925. 1.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

COHR opened at $101.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 2.63. Coherent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.41 and a 1 year high of $178.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.46 and a beta of 1.85.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. Coherent had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 1.76%. The business had revenue of $320.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.53 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. Coherent’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coherent, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

About Coherent

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Coherent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.