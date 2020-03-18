Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases Shares of 95,630 Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 95,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,062,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 131.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 131.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Flowers Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Flowers Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. 68.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FLO. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Flowers Foods in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Flowers Foods in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.25.

Shares of NYSE:FLO opened at $24.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 31.53 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.03. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.66 and a 1 year high of $24.50.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 3.99%. The firm had revenue of $917.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.17%.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets bakery products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Direct-Store-Delivery and Warehouse Delivery. The Direct-Store-Delivery segment produces and markets fresh breads, buns, rolls, tortillas, and snack cakes. This segment offers its products primarily under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Tastykake, Wonder, and Cobblestone Bread Company brand names.

