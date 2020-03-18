Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 19,922 Shares of Spotify (NYSE:SPOT)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its holdings in Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) by 60.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,922 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Spotify were worth $1,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Spotify by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 21,720,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,248,226,000 after buying an additional 2,589,054 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its stake in Spotify by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 2,104,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,200,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Spotify by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,233,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,419,000 after purchasing an additional 19,019 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Spotify by 990.3% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 460,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,534,000 after purchasing an additional 418,560 shares during the period. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD purchased a new stake in Spotify during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,446,000. 53.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SPOT opened at $118.87 on Wednesday. Spotify has a 52-week low of $109.18 and a 52-week high of $161.38. The stock has a market cap of $20.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.54 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $142.40 and its 200 day moving average is $138.22.

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.66). Spotify had a negative return on equity of 8.68% and a negative net margin of 2.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spotify will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SPOT. Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on Spotify from to and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on shares of Spotify in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Bernstein Bank began coverage on Spotify in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $127.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Spotify in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Spotify in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.80.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides music streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers commercial-free music services to subscribers comprising unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog.

