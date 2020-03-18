Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Takes $1.97 Million Position in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 108,738 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,970,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.09% of Sally Beauty at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Sally Beauty by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,656,499 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $285,732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335,453 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Sally Beauty by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,360,868 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $61,335,000 after purchasing an additional 152,200 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Sally Beauty by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 993,752 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,136,000 after purchasing an additional 15,432 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Sally Beauty by 15.4% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 933,352 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,898,000 after purchasing an additional 124,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in Sally Beauty by 1,096.4% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 702,192 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,456,000 after purchasing an additional 643,502 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have commented on SBH shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Sally Beauty from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Sally Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.14.

In related news, Director Edward W. Rabin bought 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.43 per share, for a total transaction of $120,870.00. Also, CEO Christian A. Brickman bought 7,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.42 per share, with a total value of $95,013.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 28,150 shares of company stock valued at $357,508. 2.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SBH stock opened at $9.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 717.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.67. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.77 and a 12 month high of $21.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.58.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $980.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.21 million. Sally Beauty had a negative return on equity of 376.67% and a net margin of 6.70%. Sally Beauty’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sally Beauty

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers and salon professionals.

