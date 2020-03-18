Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Takes $2.03 Million Position in Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 14,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 2.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 19,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Cabot Microelectronics news, CEO David H. Li sold 38,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.69, for a total transaction of $6,242,806.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,445 shares in the company, valued at $16,783,267.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Hill sold 5,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total value of $857,288.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,305 shares in the company, valued at $1,887,369.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,135 shares of company stock worth $9,374,123. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CCMP opened at $103.75 on Wednesday. Cabot Microelectronics Co. has a 12 month low of $89.43 and a 12 month high of $169.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $145.75 and its 200 day moving average is $143.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.31.

Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.21. Cabot Microelectronics had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 5.85%. The business had revenue of $283.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.60 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Cabot Microelectronics Co. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd. This is an increase from Cabot Microelectronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Cabot Microelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is 25.00%.

CCMP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Cabot Microelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Cabot Microelectronics from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cabot Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. TheStreet upgraded Cabot Microelectronics from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Cabot Microelectronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cabot Microelectronics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.33.

About Cabot Microelectronics

Cabot Microelectronics Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. The firm offers chemical mechanical planarization slurries for polishing many of the conducting, insulating and isolating materials used in integrated circuit devices, and for polishing the disk substrates and magnetic heads used in hard disk drives.

