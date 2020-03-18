Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Takes $2.04 Million Position in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 42,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,037,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.12% of Eagle Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Eagle Bancorp by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 52,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Eagle Bancorp by 7.1% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian boosted its position in Eagle Bancorp by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 6,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Eagle Bancorp by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EGBN opened at $27.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $842.54 million, a P/E ratio of 5.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.97. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.91 and a fifty-two week high of $57.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.99.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $87.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.61 million. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 31.39%. Research analysts forecast that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EGBN. Stephens began coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.75.

Eagle Bancorp Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. It accepts business and personal checking, NOW, tiered savings, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement and investment sweep accounts; and time deposits.

