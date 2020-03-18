Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Takes $2.15 Million Position in Cardiovascular Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSII)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSII) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 44,522 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,145,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.13% of Cardiovascular Systems at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,790 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 3.0% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,975 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 5,344 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,650 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cardiovascular Systems alerts:

Cardiovascular Systems stock opened at $35.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.28 and its 200 day moving average is $45.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Cardiovascular Systems Inc has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $55.22.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $68.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.90 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative return on equity of 4.90% and a negative net margin of 2.66%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cardiovascular Systems Inc will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CSII shares. TheStreet lowered Cardiovascular Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine raised Cardiovascular Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. BidaskClub lowered Cardiovascular Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cardiovascular Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.60.

Cardiovascular Systems Profile

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various devices to treat vascular and coronary diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral arterial disease products, including Diamondback 360 Peripheral, Predator 360, Stealth 360 Peripheral Orbital Atherectomy System (OAS), Diamondback 360 60cm Peripheral OAS, Diamondback 360 Low Profile Peripheral, Diamondback 360 1.50 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 2.00 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 200cm Peripheral, and Diamondback 360 180cm Peripheral, which are catheter-based platforms for treating a range of plaque types in leg arteries above and below the knee, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations associated with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives.

Featured Article: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiovascular Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiovascular Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.