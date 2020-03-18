Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Takes Position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 18,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,985,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCN. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in FTI Consulting by 244.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 338 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in FTI Consulting during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in FTI Consulting by 41.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 706 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in FTI Consulting during the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in FTI Consulting by 71.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCN opened at $118.47 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $119.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.55. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.94 and a 52 week high of $130.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $602.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.19 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FCN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of FTI Consulting in a research report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of FTI Consulting from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company's Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides turnaround and restructuring, business transformation, interim management, valuation and financial advisory, transaction, dispute advisory, and tax services, as well as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and M&A integration services.

