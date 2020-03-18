Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE:GBX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE:GBX) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.60.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Greenbrier Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBX. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 131.8% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 997,224 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,340,000 after buying an additional 567,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Greenbrier Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $15,794,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Greenbrier Companies by 163.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 250,131 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,112,000 after purchasing an additional 155,137 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Greenbrier Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $4,122,000. Finally, Cairn Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Greenbrier Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $1,985,000. 88.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GBX opened at $17.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.85. The company has a market cap of $529.36 million, a PE ratio of 9.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.94. Greenbrier Companies has a 12-month low of $15.07 and a 12-month high of $38.50.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.13). Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 1.90%. The business had revenue of $769.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Greenbrier Companies will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 28th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from Greenbrier Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 27th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.35%. Greenbrier Companies’s payout ratio is currently 37.63%.

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. The company operates in three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers double-stack intermodal railcars; tank cars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, bulkhead flat cars, and solid waste service flat cars; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, coil cars, coal cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels, including conventional deck barges, double-hull tank barges, railcar/deck barges, barges for aggregates, and other heavy industrial products and dump barges.

