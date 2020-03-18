GridCoin Price Reaches $0.0016 on Major Exchanges (GRC)

GridCoin (CURRENCY:GRC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. In the last week, GridCoin has traded down 29.2% against the dollar. One GridCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including C-CEX, Trade By Trade, Poloniex and Bittrex. GridCoin has a market capitalization of $652,137.00 and approximately $21.00 worth of GridCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

GridCoin (CRYPTO:GRC) is a DPoR coin that uses the ProofofResearch hashing algorithm. It launched on November 3rd, 2013. GridCoin’s total supply is 430,131,278 coins and its circulating supply is 399,478,245 coins. GridCoin’s official website is www.gridcoin.us. The Reddit community for GridCoin is /r/gridcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GridCoin’s official Twitter account is @GridcoinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. GridCoin’s official message board is cryptocurrencytalk.com/forum/464-gridcoin-grc.

GridCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Bittrex, C-CEX, Poloniex, Trade By Trade and OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GridCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GridCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GridCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

