Grin (GRIN) Price Hits $0.42 on Major Exchanges

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. Over the last week, Grin has traded down 42.7% against the dollar. Grin has a total market capitalization of $15.48 million and $29.60 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Grin coin can currently be bought for about $0.42 or 0.00008157 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including KuCoin, Coinall, Bisq and BitForex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Grin alerts:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000663 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00003101 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000691 BTC.

Woodcoin (LOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00001399 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded up 120.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Grin Profile

GRIN uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 36,826,020 coins. Grin’s official website is grin-tech.org. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW. The official message board for Grin is www.grin-forum.org.

Grin Coin Trading

Grin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bisq, KuCoin, Hotbit, TradeOgre, BitForex, Coinall and LBank. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Grin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.