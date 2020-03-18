Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV (NYSE:PAC) Shares Bought by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV (NYSE:PAC) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,851 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV were worth $1,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PAC. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV by 56.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 260 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV during the third quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV during the first quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PAC opened at $61.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV has a 1 year low of $59.12 and a 1 year high of $135.31. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $114.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.47.

Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV (NYSE:PAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The transportation company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.07). Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV had a net margin of 33.63% and a return on equity of 26.58%. The company had revenue of $237.84 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PAC. ValuEngine raised Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.18.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V. operates airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Guanajuato (Bajío), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as 1 international airport in Jamaica.

