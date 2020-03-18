GSB Wealth Management LLC Has $3.64 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

GSB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 123.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,391 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,836 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 2.5% of GSB Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 0.3% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,671 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,838,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. raised its stake in Apple by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 5,768 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV raised its stake in Apple by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV now owns 1,202 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concentrum Wealth Management raised its stake in Apple by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 10,572 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,104,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 60.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Apple from $350.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Maxim Group raised Apple from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a price objective (up previously from ) on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $312.02.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $252.63 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $302.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $268.93. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $170.27 and a one year high of $327.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,059.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

