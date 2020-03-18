Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.19

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 30th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share on Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Guaranty Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

Guaranty Bancshares has raised its dividend by an average of 21.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Guaranty Bancshares has a payout ratio of 31.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Guaranty Bancshares to earn $2.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.0%.

NASDAQ GNTY traded down $1.88 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.22. The stock had a trading volume of 260 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,213. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $243.65 million, a PE ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.19. Guaranty Bancshares has a twelve month low of $20.02 and a twelve month high of $34.16.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $25.18 million during the quarter. Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 21.99%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Guaranty Bancshares will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard W. Baker bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.91 per share, for a total transaction of $289,100.00. Also, Director James S. Bunch bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.26 per share, with a total value of $93,780.00. Insiders have purchased 14,000 shares of company stock worth $413,480 in the last ninety days. 22.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GNTY. TheStreet upgraded Guaranty Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Guaranty Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded Guaranty Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.50.

About Guaranty Bancshares

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers various deposit products, such as checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

