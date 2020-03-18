H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) Shares Bought by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) by 71.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,201,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 920,195 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned 1.13% of H & R Block worth $51,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in H & R Block during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in H & R Block during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in H & R Block by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in H & R Block by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in H & R Block by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.02% of the company’s stock.

H & R Block stock traded down $2.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.74. The company had a trading volume of 4,259,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,714,062. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.35. H & R Block Inc has a 1 year low of $13.61 and a 1 year high of $29.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.44 and a 200 day moving average of $23.35.

H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.04). H & R Block had a return on equity of 416.90% and a net margin of 12.96%. The business had revenue of $519.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.58) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that H & R Block Inc will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.06%. H & R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.37%.

HRB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Standpoint Research upgraded H & R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. BTIG Research upgraded H & R Block from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine upgraded H & R Block from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of H & R Block in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their price target on H & R Block from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, digital do-it-yourself (DIY) tax solutions, and other services and products related to income tax return preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

