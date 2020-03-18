Hacken Price Hits $0.10 on Top Exchanges (HKN)

Hacken (CURRENCY:HKN) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. One Hacken token can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00001940 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, YoBit, Kuna and Kucoin. Hacken has a total market cap of $564,381.66 and $2,074.00 worth of Hacken was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Hacken has traded 34% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00056185 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000661 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00068467 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $216.62 or 0.04086634 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00039397 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00006501 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00018526 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00012411 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Hacken Profile

Hacken (HKN) is a token. It was first traded on August 30th, 2017. Hacken’s total supply is 5,488,560 tokens. The official message board for Hacken is steemit.com/@hacken. The official website for Hacken is hacken.io. The Reddit community for Hacken is /r/hacken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hacken’s official Twitter account is @Hacken_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hacken Token Trading

Hacken can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, YoBit, Kuna and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hacken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hacken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hacken using one of the exchanges listed above.

