HANA TRUS/PAR NVTG FPD 0.05 (LON:HANA) Insider William Salomon Purchases 100,000 Shares of Stock

HANA TRUS/PAR NVTG FPD 0.05 (LON:HANA) insider William Salomon acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 140 ($1.84) per share, for a total transaction of £140,000 ($184,162.06).

William Salomon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 13th, William Salomon acquired 40,000 shares of HANA TRUS/PAR NVTG FPD 0.05 stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 187 ($2.46) per share, for a total transaction of £74,800 ($98,395.16).

On Tuesday, December 24th, William Salomon bought 25,000 shares of HANA TRUS/PAR NVTG FPD 0.05 stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 190 ($2.50) per share, with a total value of £47,500 ($62,483.56).

Shares of LON HANA traded down GBX 8.55 ($0.11) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 132.20 ($1.74). The stock had a trading volume of 41,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,387. The company has a market capitalization of $105.76 million and a PE ratio of 8.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 177.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 208.54. HANA TRUS/PAR NVTG FPD 0.05 has a 1 year low of GBX 14.01 ($0.18) and a 1 year high of GBX 279.52 ($3.68). The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.35.

HANA TRUS/PAR NVTG FPD 0.05 Company Profile

Hansa Trust PLC is an investment trust company. The objective of the Company is to achieve growth of shareholder value, from a concentrated, long-term, non-index correlated portfolio of unusual investments, which would not normally be available for investment to individual investors. It invests in a portfolio of quoted and unquoted special situations.

