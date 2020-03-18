Handelsbanken Fonder AB Invests $4.27 Million in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,214 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,273,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Tesla by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 13,826,979 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,784,239,000 after acquiring an additional 375,408 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 486.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,938,142 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,647,443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,267,141 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 378,664 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $158,407,000 after purchasing an additional 9,564 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Tesla by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 305,898 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $127,966,000 after purchasing an additional 46,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 3.2% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 272,019 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $65,521,000 after purchasing an additional 8,457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $430.20 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $721.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $432.99. Tesla Inc has a 12 month low of $176.99 and a 12 month high of $968.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $80.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.34. Tesla had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 13.07%. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. Tesla’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Tesla Inc will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TSLA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Tesla from $325.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Tesla from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Cfra upgraded shares of Tesla to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $494.36.

In other news, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 2,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.47, for a total value of $854,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,236 shares in the company, valued at $4,803,052.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,934 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $902.23, for a total transaction of $1,744,912.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,960,545.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 85,386 shares of company stock valued at $75,239,780. 24.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

