Harmony 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $14.46 Million (ONE)

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. One Harmony token can currently be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular exchanges including Binance and Binance DEX. During the last seven days, Harmony has traded 44.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Harmony has a market capitalization of $9.00 million and $14.46 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00055940 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000662 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00068875 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $214.94 or 0.04067157 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00039462 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00006517 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00012474 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

About Harmony

Harmony is a token. Its launch date was September 16th, 2018. Harmony’s total supply is 12,600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,596,807,869 tokens. The official message board for Harmony is medium.com/harmony-one. Harmony’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Harmony’s official website is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops.

Buying and Selling Harmony

Harmony can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and Binance DEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harmony should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Harmony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

