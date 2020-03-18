Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.69.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HIG shares. Buckingham Research downgraded Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup started coverage on Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Hartford Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Hartford Financial Services Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

NYSE HIG opened at $33.31 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.64. Hartford Financial Services Group has a twelve month low of $30.91 and a twelve month high of $62.75. The company has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a PE ratio of 5.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Hartford Financial Services Group will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. This is an increase from Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.01%.

In other news, Director Trevor Fetter acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.38 per share, for a total transaction of $413,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 70,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,927,924.66. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIG. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 547.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,334 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 2,819 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,962,863 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $118,969,000 after buying an additional 8,233 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 107,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,501,000 after buying an additional 5,485 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 96,289 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,825,000 after buying an additional 37,712 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

About Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

