Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) Shares Bought by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,610,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,440 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 5.60% of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF worth $164,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $164,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 143.1% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 6,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 3,801 shares during the period. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 159.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 5,753 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF stock traded down $1.12 on Wednesday, hitting $19.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,350,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 952,353. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a 1 year low of $18.76 and a 1 year high of $29.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.26.

About Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF

Direct Markets Holdings Corp., formerly Rodman & Renshaw Capital Group, Inc, is a holding company. Through its subsidiaries, it is engaged in the investment banking business. The Company’s principal operating subsidiary is Rodman & Renshaw, LLC (R&R). It is an investment bank, which provides corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions.

