HashCoin (HSC) Market Cap Tops $288,321.00

HashCoin (CURRENCY:HSC) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. One HashCoin token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including BCEX and Gate.io. HashCoin has a market cap of $288,321.00 and $3.00 worth of HashCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, HashCoin has traded down 50.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00055741 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000659 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00066457 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $203.86 or 0.03888536 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00039287 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00006518 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00018624 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00012509 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

About HashCoin

HashCoin (CRYPTO:HSC) is a token. Its launch date was April 3rd, 2018. HashCoin’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,863,911,326 tokens. The official website for HashCoin is www.hashfuture.io. The Reddit community for HashCoin is /r/hashworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HashCoin’s official Twitter account is @hashworld_hsc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling HashCoin

HashCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and BCEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HashCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HashCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

