Hashgard (GARD) Price Tops $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

Hashgard (CURRENCY:GARD) traded down 6.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. In the last seven days, Hashgard has traded down 52.7% against the dollar. One Hashgard token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Gate.io and IDEX. Hashgard has a market cap of $683,721.91 and approximately $195,927.00 worth of Hashgard was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002744 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00018701 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $120.07 or 0.02267251 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.27 or 0.00193910 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00039578 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000687 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00036426 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000191 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Hashgard

Hashgard’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 66,290,991,224 tokens. Hashgard’s official message board is medium.com/@hashgard. The Reddit community for Hashgard is /r/Hashgard/. Hashgard’s official Twitter account is @Hashgard_off and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hashgard is www.hashgard.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hashgard Foundation Ltd., is a non-profit organization registered in Singapore that dedicated to promote the development of blockchain technology to the world. In 2018, Hashgard Foundation established the open source public blockchain project Hashgard, as the underlying platform for future digital financial innovation and organizational collaboration, supporting users to conduct research and application development based on this platform, and promote the ecological development of public blockchains.”

Buying and Selling Hashgard

Hashgard can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hashgard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hashgard should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hashgard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

