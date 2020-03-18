Hauck & Aufhaeuser Reiterates “€545.00” Price Target for Rational (FRA:RAA)

Rational (FRA:RAA) received a €545.00 ($633.72) target price from analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 36.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on RAA. Warburg Research set a €585.00 ($680.23) target price on Rational and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Bankhaus Lampe set a €670.00 ($779.07) price objective on Rational and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Independent Research set a €500.00 ($581.40) price objective on Rational and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank set a €789.00 ($917.44) price objective on Rational and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €655.00 ($761.63) price objective on Rational and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rational presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €606.60 ($705.35).

FRA RAA traded down €32.60 ($37.91) on Wednesday, hitting €400.00 ($465.12). 38,902 shares of the company traded hands. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €626.84 and its 200-day moving average price is €668.65. Rational has a 52-week low of €428.33 ($498.06) and a 52-week high of €595.02 ($691.88).

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, and sells professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens. It operates in two segments, RATIONAL and FRIMA. The RATIONAL segment offers combi-steamers, such as SelfCookingCenter and CombiMaster Plus; and care products for combi-steamers. The FRIMA segment provides the VarioCooking Center, a multifunctional cooking appliance that cooks in liquids or direct contact with heat.

