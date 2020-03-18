Haven Protocol Price Hits $0.21 on Top Exchanges (XHV)

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. Haven Protocol has a total market cap of $2.57 million and approximately $52,325.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Haven Protocol has traded 48.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Haven Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00004068 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,270.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $115.26 or 0.02187106 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $179.46 or 0.03405288 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.10 or 0.00646990 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00018261 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.31 or 0.00689032 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00085333 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00025885 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.76 or 0.00545704 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00018654 BTC.

Haven Protocol Coin Profile

Haven Protocol (CRYPTO:XHV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 12,007,691 coins. Haven Protocol’s official website is havenprotocol.com. Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol. The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Haven Protocol Coin Trading

Haven Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Haven Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Haven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

