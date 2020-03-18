Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) Shares Sold by Mairs & Power INC

Mairs & Power INC reduced its holdings in shares of Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,037 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 10,700 shares during the period. Mairs & Power INC owned approximately 0.52% of Hawkins worth $2,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. THB Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 88,438 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,051,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hawkins by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Hawkins by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 22,232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hawkins by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,709 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Hawkins by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 18,394 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 60.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hawkins alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HWKN traded down $2.57 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.40. The stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,297. Hawkins, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.82 and a fifty-two week high of $47.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.09. The company has a market cap of $334.48 million, a P/E ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.96.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hawkins had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $120.41 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a $0.233 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. This is a boost from Hawkins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HWKN. ValuEngine downgraded Hawkins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. BidaskClub raised Hawkins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th.

Hawkins Profile

Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationaly. It operates in three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. It provides industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

Read More: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWKN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN).

Receive News & Ratings for Hawkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.