HB Fuller Co (NYSE:FUL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect HB Fuller Co (NYSE:FUL) to report earnings of $0.35 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for HB Fuller’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.37. HB Fuller reported earnings per share of $0.34 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HB Fuller will report full year earnings of $3.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.16 to $3.37. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $4.02. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover HB Fuller.

HB Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.04). HB Fuller had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm had revenue of $739.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

FUL has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HB Fuller in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of HB Fuller from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HB Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of HB Fuller from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.60.

HB Fuller stock opened at $27.15 on Wednesday. HB Fuller has a fifty-two week low of $26.87 and a fifty-two week high of $52.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.58.

In other HB Fuller news, VP Traci L. Jensen sold 9,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.67, for a total value of $441,185.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,706 shares in the company, valued at $748,705.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy J. Keenan sold 4,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $198,274.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,285.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.18% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of HB Fuller by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 23,786 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of HB Fuller by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 108,686 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,061,000 after purchasing an additional 30,347 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in shares of HB Fuller by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 131,690 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,791,000 after purchasing an additional 21,176 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of HB Fuller by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 107,561 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,547,000 after purchasing an additional 9,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of HB Fuller by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,612,840 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $83,174,000 after purchasing an additional 142,060 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

HB Fuller Company Profile

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives, and Engineering Adhesives.

