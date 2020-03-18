HBC Financial Services PLLC Buys New Shares in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,961 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,480,000. Apple accounts for 1.3% of HBC Financial Services PLLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 0.3% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,671 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,838,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Apple by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 5,768 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Apple by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV now owns 1,202 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concentrum Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Apple by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 10,572 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 60.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Apple to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $355.00 to $345.00 in a report on Monday, February 17th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price (down from $370.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday. Atlantic Securities cut Apple from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $235.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Apple from $304.00 to $297.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.02.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $252.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.27 and a twelve month high of $327.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $302.14 and its 200-day moving average is $268.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,059.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.30.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.18 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.