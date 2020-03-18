HC Wainwright Lowers Alkaline Water (NYSE:WTER) to Neutral

Alkaline Water (NYSE:WTER) was downgraded by analysts at HC Wainwright from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Shares of NYSE WTER traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.43. 20,859 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 485,962. Alkaline Water has a 52-week low of $0.44 and a 52-week high of $2.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.34.

Get Alkaline Water alerts:

Alkaline Water (NYSE:WTER) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $8.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 million.

Alkaline Water Company Profile

The Alkaline Water Company Inc produces, distributes, and markets bottled alkaline water in the United States. It also provides flavored bottled alkaline water. The company offers its products in various volumes under the Alkaline88 and Alkaline88 Flavored names. It sells its products through brokers and distributors to retailers, such as convenience stores, natural food products stores, large ethnic markets, and national retailers.

Read More: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Alkaline Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkaline Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.