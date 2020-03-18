HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) Shares Sold by Alyeska Investment Group L.P.

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. cut its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 34.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 352,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187,374 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned approximately 0.10% of HCA Healthcare worth $52,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. CNA Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,651,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 4.7% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 372,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,802,000 after purchasing an additional 16,709 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the third quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HCA. Citigroup lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $156.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $172.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Stephens raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. HCA Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.81.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 31,063 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.30, for a total transaction of $4,513,453.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,863.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 2,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.12, for a total value of $307,746.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,484 shares in the company, valued at $823,258.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,895 shares of company stock worth $10,807,593 in the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $77.46 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $135.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.75. HCA Healthcare Inc has a one year low of $76.30 and a one year high of $151.97. The company has a market capitalization of $28.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.97.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09. The company had revenue of $13.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.37 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 242.04% and a net margin of 6.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 11.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.38%.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

