Head to Head Comparison: Takeda Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:TKPYY) versus AC Immune (OTCMKTS:ACIU)

Takeda Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:TKPYY) and AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Takeda Pharmaceutical and AC Immune’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Takeda Pharmaceutical $15.99 billion 0.00 $1.68 billion N/A N/A AC Immune $7.36 million 43.51 -$52.09 million ($0.82) -5.78

Takeda Pharmaceutical has higher revenue and earnings than AC Immune.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Takeda Pharmaceutical and AC Immune, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Takeda Pharmaceutical 0 0 0 0 N/A AC Immune 0 0 1 0 3.00

AC Immune has a consensus target price of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 132.07%.

Volatility & Risk

Takeda Pharmaceutical has a beta of 0.42, suggesting that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AC Immune has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Takeda Pharmaceutical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.3% of AC Immune shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Takeda Pharmaceutical and AC Immune’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Takeda Pharmaceutical 7.84% 11.35% 5.57% AC Immune 45.19% 19.18% 16.86%

Summary

AC Immune beats Takeda Pharmaceutical on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research and development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Prescription Drug, Consumer Healthcare, and Other. It offers prescription, OTC, and quasi-drugs; and reagents in various therapeutic areas, including oncology, gastroenterology, central nervous system (CNS), vaccines, and others. The company is also involved in clinical diagnostics, chemical products, and other businesses. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a research collaboration with Shattuck Labs, Inc. to develop checkpoint fusion proteins that have the potential to become immunotherapies; and a collaboration alliance with Stanford University. It also has collaboration agreement with Samsung Bioepis Co., Ltd. to co-develop various biologic therapies; AstraZeneca PLC to develop and commercialize MEDI1341, an alpha synuclein antibody for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; Noile-Immune Biotech Inc. for the research and development of cancer immunotherapy; HitGen Ltd for the DNA-encoded library based drug discovery research; Montreal Neurological Institute to discover and develop treatments for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; Denali Therapeutics to develop and commercialize therapeutic product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases; Fujifilm to develop regenerative medicine product for heart patients; Wave Life Sciences Ltd. to discover, develop, and commercialize nucleic acid therapies for disorders of CNS, as well as drugs for neglected diseases initiative; and Molecular Templates to develop CD38-targeted engineered toxin bodies. In addition, the company has a licensing agreement with Fimecs, Inc. for the development of novel immuno-oncology therapies; and a clinical collaboration with Nektar Therapeutics to evaluate the combination of NKTR-214 and TAK-659. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited was founded in 1781 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.

AC Immune Company Profile

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops therapeutic and diagnostic products for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases. The company's lead product candidate is crenezumab, a humanized, monoclonal, and conformation-specific anti-Abeta antibody, which is in Phase III clinical studies for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD). It is also developing ACI-24, an anti-Abeta vaccine candidate that is in Phase I/IIa clinical study for AD; and ACI-35, an anti-Tau vaccine candidate against phosphorylated pathological tau and is in Phase Ib clinical testing in patients with mild to moderate AD, as well as RO7105705, an anti-Tau monoclonal antibody candidate, which is in Phase II clinical study for AD patients. In addition, the company has discovery and pre-clinical stage molecules targeting neurodegenerative diseases, as well as diagnostics targeting Tau, alpha-synuclein, and TDP-43 aggregates. It has license agreements and collaborations with Genentech, Inc.; Biogen International GmbH; Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Piramal Imaging; Eli Lilly and Company; Essex Bio-Technology Limited; and WuXi Biologics, as well as Nestlé Institute of Health Sciences. AC Immune SA was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland.

