Head to Head Contrast: Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) and LMP Automotive (NYSE:LMPX)

LMP Automotive (NASDAQ:LMPX) and Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of LMP Automotive shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.9% of Sonic Automotive shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.6% of Sonic Automotive shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for LMP Automotive and Sonic Automotive, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LMP Automotive 0 0 1 0 3.00 Sonic Automotive 1 2 2 0 2.20

LMP Automotive currently has a consensus target price of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 400.00%. Sonic Automotive has a consensus target price of $30.50, indicating a potential upside of 178.79%. Given LMP Automotive’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe LMP Automotive is more favorable than Sonic Automotive.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares LMP Automotive and Sonic Automotive’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LMP Automotive $10.86 million 4.64 -$4.03 million N/A N/A Sonic Automotive $10.45 billion 0.04 $144.14 million $2.65 4.13

Sonic Automotive has higher revenue and earnings than LMP Automotive.

Profitability

This table compares LMP Automotive and Sonic Automotive’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LMP Automotive N/A N/A N/A Sonic Automotive 1.38% 12.96% 2.82%

Summary

Sonic Automotive beats LMP Automotive on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LMP Automotive

LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. provides an e-commerce and facilities-based retail platform for consumers to buy, sell, rent, subscribe for, or finance pre-owned and new automobiles in the United States. The company offers pre-owned automobiles, and rentals and subscriptions for pre-owned and new automobiles. Its fleet consists of 215 automobiles, including 40 are available to drivers for rideshare applications. LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Plantation, Florida.

About Sonic Automotive

Sonic Automotive, Inc. operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products. The EchoPark segment sells used cars and light trucks; and arranges finance and insurance product sales in pre-owned vehicle specialty retail locations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 108 new vehicle franchises representing 25 brands of cars and light trucks 18 collision repair centers in 13 states; and 8 EchoPark stores. Sonic Automotive, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

