Head to Head Review: Spherix (NASDAQ:SPEX) and Quarterhill (NASDAQ:QTRHF)

Spherix (NASDAQ:SPEX) and Quarterhill (OTCMKTS:QTRHF) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Spherix and Quarterhill’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spherix $10,000.00 356.68 -$4.18 million N/A N/A Quarterhill $146.72 million 0.74 $10.53 million $0.20 4.55

Quarterhill has higher revenue and earnings than Spherix.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Spherix and Quarterhill, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spherix 0 0 0 0 N/A Quarterhill 0 1 0 0 2.00

Quarterhill has a consensus target price of $2.40, indicating a potential upside of 163.50%. Given Quarterhill’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Quarterhill is more favorable than Spherix.

Volatility & Risk

Spherix has a beta of 0.04, meaning that its share price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Quarterhill has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Spherix and Quarterhill’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spherix N/A -40.50% -37.39% Quarterhill 7.18% -0.51% -0.42%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.9% of Spherix shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.8% of Quarterhill shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of Spherix shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Quarterhill beats Spherix on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Spherix Company Profile

Spherix Incorporated, a technology development company, owns, develops, acquires, and monetizes intellectual property assets. Its intellectual property is primarily consists of trade secrets, patented know-how, issued and pending patents, copyrights, and technological innovation. The company owns approximately 290 patents and patent applications. Its patent portfolio includes the U.S. and foreign patents and pending patent applications in the wireless communications and telecommunication sectors, including data, optical and voice technology, antenna technology, Wi-Fi, base station functionality, and cellular. Spherix Incorporated was founded in 1967 and is based in New York, New York.

Quarterhill Company Profile

Quarterhill Inc. focuses on acquisition and management of technology companies that provides products and services worldwide. Its Licensing segment includes patents relating to 3D television, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging, medical stent, intelligent personal assistant, enhanced image processing, streaming video, non-volatile flash and other memory, semiconductor clocking, LED lighting, and various other technologies; automotive headlight assemblies, phased loop semiconductor licensing, microcontrollers applicable to safety-critical aerospace, computer gaming, CMOS image sensors, building automation, and smart meter monitoring; and medical, industrial, and automotive applications. The company's Intelligent Systems segment provides integrated systems and solutions, such as automated truck weigh stations; toll road systems and equipment; traffic management and safety systems; VectorSense, a tire sensor suite; Vehicle Information-In-Motion, a traffic intelligence system; integrated traffic control systems; permanent and portable slow speed weigh-in-motion systems; portable wheel load scales; traffic data collection products; vehicle and axle detection equipment; and automated vehicle identification, and other hardware and software products for the intelligent transportation systems industry. This segment serves through direct salespeople, distributors, agents, other contractors, and systems integrators. Its Enterprise Software segment provides enterprise asset management software solutions to asset intensive industries through its salesforce over the Internet. Its offerings include WorkAlign, a product suite, which consists of integrated products, such as scheduler, IIoT, mobile for EAM, maintenance budgeting, warranty tracker, and analytics; and consulting services. The company was formerly known as Wi-LAN Inc. and changed its name to Quarterhill Inc. in June 2017. Quarterhill Inc. was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Kitchener, Canada.

