Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Position Lessened by UBS Oconnor LLC

UBS Oconnor LLC decreased its stake in Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,180 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC owned 0.12% of Health Catalyst worth $1,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Health Catalyst during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Health Catalyst by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 173,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,023,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Health Catalyst by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Health Catalyst by 438.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. 63.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Raymond James began coverage on Health Catalyst in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Health Catalyst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.33.

Shares of Health Catalyst stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 416,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,828. The firm has a market capitalization of $663.17 million and a P/E ratio of -14.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.29. The company has a quick ratio of 5.48, a current ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Health Catalyst has a 1-year low of $17.48 and a 1-year high of $49.85.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $43.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.93) EPS. Health Catalyst’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Health Catalyst will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Paul Horstmeier sold 10,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total value of $306,697.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 85,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,446,447.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Dale Sanders sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.46, for a total value of $782,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 88,728 shares in the company, valued at $2,525,198.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,194 shares of company stock worth $1,601,290 over the last three months.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its products include analytics platform, accountable care and financial, benchmarking and comparative analytics, care management and population health, clinical analytics, operations and performance management, patient safety, and services.

