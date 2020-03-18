Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Shares Bought by Keeley Teton Advisors LLC

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 86.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,008 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned 0.24% of Healthcare Services Group worth $4,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 273.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Healthcare Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Healthcare Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Healthcare Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000.

Shares of HCSG stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.19. The company had a trading volume of 32,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,036,539. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.77 and a 200-day moving average of $25.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 0.54. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.80 and a 12-month high of $34.98.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. The business had revenue of $446.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.52 million. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 3.51%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.201 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 93.10%.

Several research firms have commented on HCSG. BidaskClub lowered Healthcare Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.50 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.06.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

