HeartBout (HB) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $511.00

HeartBout (CURRENCY:HB) traded up 7.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. One HeartBout token can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and Livecoin. HeartBout has a total market capitalization of $48,918.27 and $511.00 worth of HeartBout was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, HeartBout has traded 25.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002735 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00018584 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.06 or 0.02283824 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.36 or 0.00195407 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00039476 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000694 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00036328 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

HeartBout Profile

HeartBout’s genesis date was March 23rd, 2018. HeartBout’s total supply is 63,695,267 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,495,267 tokens. HeartBout’s official Twitter account is @HeartBout and its Facebook page is accessible here. HeartBout’s official website is heartbout.com.

HeartBout Token Trading

HeartBout can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeartBout directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HeartBout should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HeartBout using one of the exchanges listed above.

