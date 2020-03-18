Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Lifted to Hold at Scotiabank

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) was upgraded by Scotiabank to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Hecla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Hecla Mining from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and set a $2.75 price target on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.56.

Shares of Hecla Mining stock traded down $0.51 on Tuesday, hitting $1.61. 11,575,468 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,857,363. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -7.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 48.57 and a beta of 1.31. Hecla Mining has a one year low of $1.21 and a one year high of $3.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

In other Hecla Mining news, Director Terry V. Rogers sold 17,300 shares of Hecla Mining stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.32, for a total value of $57,436.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 105,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,643.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HL. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Hecla Mining by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 80,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 5,226 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Hecla Mining by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 92,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 5,925 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Hecla Mining by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 33,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 7,460 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Hecla Mining by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 89,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 7,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Hecla Mining by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 79,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 8,448 shares in the last quarter. 60.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties worldwide. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk flotation concentrates to custom smelters and brokers; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

