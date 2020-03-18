HeidelbergCement AG (ETR:HEI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of HeidelbergCement AG (ETR:HEI) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €74.07 ($86.12).

HEI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €73.00 ($84.88) price target on HeidelbergCement and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays set a €62.00 ($72.09) price target on HeidelbergCement and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Independent Research set a €70.00 ($81.40) target price on HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group set a €74.00 ($86.05) target price on HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €71.00 ($82.56) target price on HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th.

Shares of HeidelbergCement stock traded down €2.94 ($3.42) on Wednesday, hitting €32.11 ($37.34). The stock had a trading volume of 1,463,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,290. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.28. The stock has a market cap of $6.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is €56.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is €63.07. HeidelbergCement has a twelve month low of €46.56 ($54.14) and a twelve month high of €73.52 ($85.49).

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company offers cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also provides natural stone aggregates, comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

